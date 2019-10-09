What you need to know

  • The third anniversary of PlayStation VR is coming up on October 13.
  • To celebrate, PlayStation is holding a massive sale on PlayStation VR games.
  • Several major titles are on sale through October 22.

There's a big PlayStation VR sale running through October 22 to celebrate the third anniversary of PlayStation VR, which is October 13. Several major PlayStation VR games have been heavily discounted, including Borderlands 2 VR, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot all getting their prices cut by 50% or more. You can check out the full list of available discounted games right here.

