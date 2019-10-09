What you need to know
- The third anniversary of PlayStation VR is coming up on October 13.
- To celebrate, PlayStation is holding a massive sale on PlayStation VR games.
- Several major titles are on sale through October 22.
There's a big PlayStation VR sale running through October 22 to celebrate the third anniversary of PlayStation VR, which is October 13. Several major PlayStation VR games have been heavily discounted, including Borderlands 2 VR, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot all getting their prices cut by 50% or more. You can check out the full list of available discounted games right here.
Pandora awaits
Borderlands 2 VR
Loot and shoot in VR
Borderlands 2 VR brings the full game that Borderlands fans know and love, fully playable through PlayStation VR. Choose your class and get ready to take on Handsome Jack.
Horror awaits
Resident Evil 7: Biohzard Gold Edition
Welcome to the family
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard represents a massive change for the Resident Evil series, shifting to first-person perspective and taking place in a mysterious southern bayou while fully playable in PlayStation VR.
Fus Ro Dah
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
The Dragonborn comes
With The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, you can play through the entire game and its DLC in a more immersive way than ever before.
Hack in
Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot
Crush Nazis
In Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, play as a hack who operates a variety of different heavy weapons platforms to crush, maim, roast and utterly destroy the Nazi occupation of France.
Load up
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.