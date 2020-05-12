PlayStation has unveiled a new theme to accompany its future first-party efforts. This branding is meant for PlayStation 5 games that are directly developed by PlayStation's first-party studios . You can take a look at the new animation below.

In addition to the obvious Marvel inspiration, this animation is oddly similar to the one introduced by Xbox back in 2019. In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Eric Lempel, senior vice president and head of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, explained that PlayStation wanted to unite its first-party games under one brand. Lempel also stated that there will be different versions of the logo for packaging, animations featuring different characters in advertising and more.

"We've never had any problem getting people to play these games," Lempel explained. They're usually critically acclaimed, award-winning franchises that are games of the year, but for the average consumer it's not always clear what games come directly from our Worldwide Studios."