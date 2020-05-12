What you need to know
- PlayStation has announced a new themed branding called PlayStation Studios.
- This fancy animation draws inspiration from the Marvel Cinematic Universe theme.
- PlayStation Studios branding will accompany PS5 games developed by PlayStation.
PlayStation has unveiled a new theme to accompany its future first-party efforts. This branding is meant for PlayStation 5 games that are directly developed by PlayStation's first-party studios. You can take a look at the new animation below.
In addition to the obvious Marvel inspiration, this animation is oddly similar to the one introduced by Xbox back in 2019. In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Eric Lempel, senior vice president and head of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, explained that PlayStation wanted to unite its first-party games under one brand. Lempel also stated that there will be different versions of the logo for packaging, animations featuring different characters in advertising and more.
"We've never had any problem getting people to play these games," Lempel explained. They're usually critically acclaimed, award-winning franchises that are games of the year, but for the average consumer it's not always clear what games come directly from our Worldwide Studios."
Load up
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations, which is perfect to start saving up for PlayStation 5 games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
POCO F2 Pro is here with flagship specs, mid-range price tag
POCO's new F2 Pro is a solid value flagship with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 64MP quad cameras, 5G connectivity, and a large 4,700mAh battery.
How good/bad is your Galaxy Note 10 battery life?
It's been almost nine months since the Galaxy Note 10 was released. During all of that time, how's your battery life holding up?
Nomad's leather Pixel Buds case is opulent in all the right ways
Buying an expensive leather case for your earbuds case may seem overkill at first. But when you get something as nice as the Nomad Rugged Case for your Pixel Buds, you may change your tune.
Stock up on the best PlayStation 4 titles before it's too late
The PlayStation 5 will be backward compatible but only has one announced launch title. Make sure you have plenty of ways to enjoy your new console by buying the best games of the generation.