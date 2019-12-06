What you need to know
- A new State of Play is being held by PlayStation on December 10 at 6:00 a.m. PDT.
- This is the final State of Play being held in 2019.
- It's possible we could see Resident Evil 3 remake officially revealed during this show.
- Don't expect any news on the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 games.
If you've been itching for more PlayStation news, you won't have to wait long. PlayStation has just announced one final State of Play episode for 2019. This episode will be held on December 10 at 6:00 a.m. PDT, or 9:00 a.m. EST.
2019's final episode of State of Play kicks off Tuesday, December 10 at 6:00am Pacific Time: https://t.co/pKfthQiDvh 20+ minutes of news, game reveals, and updates pic.twitter.com/pAQr7ZTHwL— PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 6, 2019
The episode will be about 20 minutes long and will feature new game reveals, release date announcements, updates from Sony Worldwide Studios and more. Much like past State of Play episodes however, PlayStation fans shouldn't expect any information on the PlayStation 5 or any other next-generation news.
It's possible we could see the Resident Evil 3 remake properly revealed during this State of Play, especially since Geoff Keighley stated in a Reddit AMA that it was never intended to be shown during the Game Awards. Since The Last of Us Part II has been covered in past streams and was recently delayed into May 2020, we'll have to wait and see which Sony Worldwide Studios titles are covered in the show.
We'll be covering all of the major announcements and updates that are revealed during the State of Play. You can watch it on the official PlayStation Twitch, YouTube or Twitter channels. This is the final show of any sort that PlayStation is holding in 2019, so it'll be interesting to see just what is shown.
