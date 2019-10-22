While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is just a couple of days away, there's been some odd developments in regards to which countries it is available in. Today, we learned that the game will not be available digitally in Russia on PlayStation 4. You can see the official account breaking the news on Twitter below, though of course it is in Russian.

Roughly translated, the message states despite the "fully fictional story" in the game, Sony Interactive Entertainment has opted not to provide the game digitally in Russia. Presumably, players in Russia will still be able to buy the physical version of the game and play it that way. Interestingly enough, it will still be available in Russia digitally on PC and Xbox One.

The campaign in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare includes a rogue Russian general, though this isn't the first time that the Call of Duty series will have featured Russians as enemies. If there were concerns about the sensitivity of portraying a rogue Russian general as a foe, it's odd that the Xbox One and PC versions are going ahead digitally. As reported by Charlie Intel, the beta for the game was not available on the PlayStation Store in Russia either. At the time, Activision stated they'd have more information at a later date.

We'll be sure to provide an update if something in this situation changes. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently set to release on October 25, 2019 for all platforms.

