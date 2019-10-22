What you need to know
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the next entry in the blockbuster series.
- The campaign has been pushed as realistic, focusing on real war conflict scenarios.
- PlayStation Russia has decided the game will not be available digitally in Russia.
- You can grab Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PlayStation 4 for $60 at Amazon.
While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is just a couple of days away, there's been some odd developments in regards to which countries it is available in. Today, we learned that the game will not be available digitally in Russia on PlayStation 4. You can see the official account breaking the news on Twitter below, though of course it is in Russian.
В основе Modern Warfare - полностью вымышленная история, тщательно созданная, чтобы доставить удовольствие всем игрокам. SIE решили не продавать игру в российском PS Store. Мы с нетерпением ждем выхода игры в цифровом варианте для ПК и Xbox 25 октября.— Call of Duty Russia (@CallofDutyRU) October 22, 2019
Roughly translated, the message states despite the "fully fictional story" in the game, Sony Interactive Entertainment has opted not to provide the game digitally in Russia. Presumably, players in Russia will still be able to buy the physical version of the game and play it that way. Interestingly enough, it will still be available in Russia digitally on PC and Xbox One.
The campaign in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare includes a rogue Russian general, though this isn't the first time that the Call of Duty series will have featured Russians as enemies. If there were concerns about the sensitivity of portraying a rogue Russian general as a foe, it's odd that the Xbox One and PC versions are going ahead digitally. As reported by Charlie Intel, the beta for the game was not available on the PlayStation Store in Russia either. At the time, Activision stated they'd have more information at a later date.
We'll be sure to provide an update if something in this situation changes. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently set to release on October 25, 2019 for all platforms.
Related: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for PlayStation 4: Everything you need to know
Next level combat
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Warfare is Modern again
Developed by Infinity Ward, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare takes the concept of modern combat and reapplies it, with familiar characters in unfamiliar situations.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Spotify is giving away free Google Home Minis to new Premium subscribers
Spotify is running another promotion giving away free Google Home Minis to new Premium subscribers. It runs until November 15 or until supplies run out, so hurry and get one while you can.
Having an 'eyes open' setting for Face Unlock is the placebo we need
Adding an easily defeated setting to Face Unlock doesn't change anything except our perceptions. But those are important, too.
Two months later, how are you liking the Galaxy Note 10?
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are both excellent phones. Two months later, how are they holding up? Here's what our AC forum members have to say.
These 7 exclusives are reason enough to get a PS4
You just can't mention a PlayStation 4 without talking about its premier exclusive games catalogue, several of which justify the console purchase alone.