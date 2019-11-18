What you need to know
- PlayStation's Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals run from November 24 - December 2.
- You can get a PS4 Slim bundle with three games for just $200.
- The PlayStation 4 Pro will be discounted to $300.
PlayStation is offering some stellar deals on consoles this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can probably thank the PlayStation 5's eventual release nesxt year for these lower prices. For just $200 people will be able to pick up a PS4 Slim bundle with three of PlayStation's greatest exclusives: Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, and The Last of Us. A PS4 Pro console by itself will now only set you back $300.
- Only on PlayStation PS4 Bundle for $199.99 (MSRP) / $249.99 CAD (MSRP). Featuring a 1TB PS4 system and three award-winning titles, The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. While supplies last
- PlayStation 4 Pro for $299.99 (MSRP)/ $369.99 CAD (MSRP), regularly $399.99 (MSRP) / $499.99 CAD
- PS VR Multi-game Bundle for $199.99 (MSRP) / $319.99 CAD (MSRP), regularly $299.99 (MSRP) and $449.99 CAD (MSRP). Features a PS VR Headset, a PS Camera and vouchers to download five PS VR titles: Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Everybody's Golf VR, and PlayStation VR Worlds
The rest of the deals are fairly standard with 25% off of a 1-year PlayStation Plus membership and $20 off DualShock controllers. PlayStation Hits will also be priced at $10 instead of the usual $20, and certain PS4 games like Days Gone and Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition will go for either $20 or $30.
For deals on other tech and accessories, be sure to check out the rest of our Black Friday shopping guides here on Android Central.
