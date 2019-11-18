PlayStation is offering some stellar deals on consoles this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can probably thank the PlayStation 5's eventual release nesxt year for these lower prices. For just $200 people will be able to pick up a PS4 Slim bundle with three of PlayStation's greatest exclusives: Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, and The Last of Us. A PS4 Pro console by itself will now only set you back $300.

The rest of the deals are fairly standard with 25% off of a 1-year PlayStation Plus membership and $20 off DualShock controllers. PlayStation Hits will also be priced at $10 instead of the usual $20, and certain PS4 games like Days Gone and Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition will go for either $20 or $30.

