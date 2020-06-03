PlayStation logoSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

  • PlayStation Network appears to be down for many users.
  • A majority of the complaints are coming from PlayStation users in the U.K. or other parts of Europe.
  • Sony has not ackowledged the problem on its official status page yet.

Update: June 3, 2020 Reports on Twitter and DownDetector indicate most users can access PlayStation Network again. Sony has not yet issued an official statement.

If you're having issues connecting to PlayStation Network (PSN) right now, you're not alone. Thousands of users are reporting problems accessing the online connection, with reports coming in on Twitter and DownDetector.

PlayStation has not officially acknowledged the problem yet, with the status page showing no issues with any part of the service at the time this is being written. We'll provide updates as the situation changes.

