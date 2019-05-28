What you need to know
- Death Stranding is set to receive some sort of announcement tomorrow.
- A looped Death Stranding video has been playing on PlayStation's Twitch channel.
Hideo Kojima teased an impending Death Stranding announcement on Wednesday, and now PlayStation's Twitch channel seems to be gearing up for whatever the reveal is by playing a looped video with ominous music and oily hands across the screen. Occasionally, we'll even hear voices speaking in the background.
Watch live video from PlayStation on www.twitch.tv
In a few other teasers on Twitter, players are told to "create the rope," and "help us reconnect." The marketing campaign is being as mysterious as ever, but that's about par for the course with Death Stranding.
Death Stranding still does not have a release date, so many are hoping that among the details and possible trailer to come out tomorrow we will learn when exactly the PS4 exclusive is finally launching.
PlayStation will not be holding an E3 press conference this year, but Death Stranding could still appear at the show itself.
Kojima's next venture
Death Stranding
It's about to get really weird
What is Death Stranding about? Your guess is as good as anyone's. If that mystery (and Hideo Kojima's track record) appeals to you, this is something you'll want on your radar.
PlayStation accessories you'll love
Every one of these quality accessories is guaranteed to enhance your PlayStation experience.
EasySMX VIP002S RGB Gaming Headset ($36 at Amazon)
Good headsets tend to get expensive, but the EasySMX VIP002S headset gives you the best of both worlds: affordability and quality.
HyperX ChargePlay Duo ($20 at Amazon)
Charge up your controllers without taking up that precious USB space on your console. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo can charge two at once in two hours through an AC adapter.
PDP Bluetooth Media Remote ($20 at Amazon)
PlayStation is good for much more than gaming. When you want to browse the web or navigate your favorite apps, a DualShock 4 controller just doesn't cut it.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.