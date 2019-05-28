Hideo Kojima teased an impending Death Stranding announcement on Wednesday, and now PlayStation's Twitch channel seems to be gearing up for whatever the reveal is by playing a looped video with ominous music and oily hands across the screen. Occasionally, we'll even hear voices speaking in the background.

In a few other teasers on Twitter, players are told to "create the rope," and "help us reconnect." The marketing campaign is being as mysterious as ever, but that's about par for the course with Death Stranding.

Death Stranding still does not have a release date, so many are hoping that among the details and possible trailer to come out tomorrow we will learn when exactly the PS4 exclusive is finally launching.

PlayStation will not be holding an E3 press conference this year, but Death Stranding could still appear at the show itself.