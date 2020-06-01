Dualsense Ps5 Blue Ps BackgroundSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Sony's upcoming PS5 showcase, The Future of Gaming, was scheduled to take place on June 4, 2020.
  • The showcase is being delayed due to the ongoing protests.
  • There is no new date for when the event will be held yet.

A few days ago, Sony announced The Future of Gaming, a presentation for PS5 games. While the event was previously scheduled for June 4, it's now being delayed to an undisclosed date in the future. Sony made this decision in light of the ongoing protests against police brutality and racial injustice. You can read the full statement below.

We'll provide an update in the future when a new date is announced.

Developing...

