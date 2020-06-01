What you need to know
- Sony's upcoming PS5 showcase, The Future of Gaming, was scheduled to take place on June 4, 2020.
- The showcase is being delayed due to the ongoing protests.
- There is no new date for when the event will be held yet.
A few days ago, Sony announced The Future of Gaming, a presentation for PS5 games. While the event was previously scheduled for June 4, it's now being delayed to an undisclosed date in the future. Sony made this decision in light of the ongoing protests against police brutality and racial injustice. You can read the full statement below.
June 1, 2020
We'll provide an update in the future when a new date is announced.
Developing...
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
The newest OnePlus phones are here. Whether you want to read our full review, get familiar with all the specs, or anything else in between, here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro!
Daily COVID-19 updates: Global phone sales fall by 20% in Q1 2020
COVID-19 has caused untold devastation around the globe, with entire industries shutting down in the wake of the virus. Here's how coronavirus is affecting the tech industry.
Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series starts getting the June 2020 security update
Samsung has started rolling out the latest June 2020 Android security patch to its Galaxy S20, S10, and Note 10 series smartphones. Currently, however, the update is only available for the U.S. unlocked versions.
Take your PS4 gaming to new heights with these awesome arcade pads
Looking to step your game up in the world of fighting games? An arcade pad is one of the best ways you can slay the competition.