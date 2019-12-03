The PlayStation brand has been a part of gaming for a long time and is now celebrating its 25th anniversary. In a blog post, Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, stated that "It's truly humbling to see fans who grew up on PlayStation passing down their love of gaming to their children, who are now playing on PS4. On behalf of all of us at PlayStation – thank you for taking this journey with us. We can't wait to celebrate what comes next with you!"

In an interview with Game Informer looking back over PlayStation's history, Jim Ryan noted in regards to the PlayStation Vita that "PlayStation Vita was brilliant in many ways, and the actual gaming experience was great, but clearly it's a business that we're no longer in now."

As part of its celebration, PlayStation was commemorated in the Guinness World Records as the best-selling console brand of all time, with over 450 million units sold across various PlayStation devices. This impressive record has since come under scrutiny after analysts noted the source of the record was VGchartz.

As the company looks back, it's also looking ahead. The PlayStation 5 is Sony's next console and it is scheduled to be released in holiday 2020. There's a lot we don't know but different patent leaks and interviews are steadily revealing more and more information.

