What you need to know PlayStation has revealed a new Back Button Attachment for the DualShock 4.

This attachment adds two programmable buttons, which can be configured using the OLED screen.

The Back Button Attachment is set to be available in the U.S. on January 23, 2020 for $29.99 USD.

It'll be available in Europe on February 14, 2020 for €29.99.

PlayStation just revealed a new attachment for the DualShock 4 controller. Appropriately called the Back Button Attachment, this device adds two programmable buttons to the back of the controller. These buttons are then configured using the OLED screen. There's also a 3.5mm headset jack, so you can still use your wired headset while using this attachment. This attachment is developed by PlayStation, so you won't have to worry about any possible compatibility issues. You can take another look at it in the tweet below.

Introducing the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment, launching January 23: https://t.co/TXugEMR04u pic.twitter.com/NOnxtpMRTG — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 17, 2019

Back buttons or paddles can be used to provide easy access to secondary functions while keeping the rest of the buttons on a controller free. One of the main draws of the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 controller is the fact that it includes four paddles on the back of the controller. Now, PlayStation players have a somewhat similar option. Right now, the attachment is launching on January 23, 2020 for $29.99 USD in the U.S. and $39.99 CAD in Canada. It'll be available in Europe on February 14, 2020 for €29.99. We'll provide an update when it starts showing up at different retailers.