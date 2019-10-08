All through 2019, Sony has been making an interesting habit of announcing major information through Twitter in the early morning, instead of holding a big event. Today is proving no different, as Sony has revealed a fair bit of new information about their next-generation console through a post on PlayStation Blog and another interview with WIRED. There's a lot to go over.

For starters, physical media owners should rejoice, they can look forward to a 4K Blu-ray drive and physical versions of games using 100GB Blu-ray discs. Because the PlayStation 5 is using an SSD, games could see more fluid UI design, to see what's new without actually booting the game up. Another big area of improvement is the controller, it will be using haptic feedback to more accurately translate the feeling of different types of movement. Characters will glide and slip across ice or slug through mud in a game and it will all come across, with different types of resistance in the sticks and the triggers, which are using something Sony calls "adaptive triggers."

The controller is further improved through the use of USB-C charging cables and a larger battery, though this will make the controller heavier than the DualShock 4. WIRED notes that the PlayStation 5 devkit looks very similar to the one that Gizmodo reported on, though there's no talk of camera tech. Though there are no specifics, studios are of course working on PlayStation 5 games right now, including Bluepoint Games. "We're working on a big one right now," says Marco Thrush, president of Bluepoint Games. "I'll let you figure out the rest."

All of this PlayStation 5 talk is interesting and exciting for fans and developers, though the PlayStation 4 isn't done yet. In addition to Death Stranding and The Last of Us Part II, Jim Ryan reiterates on PlayStation Blog that Ghost of Tsushima is coming to the PlayStation 4. Finally, while it was almost guarenteed beforehand, we also have official confirmation that the PlayStation 5 is set to release in holiday 2020. Start saving.

PlayStation 5: Everything we know so far