With some of the most acclaimed titles in the business, no one can say Sony's first-party games are subpar, but that doesn't appear to be stopping the company from wanting to acquire more studios to create even better games. In an interview with Japanese publication Nikkei (translated by Gematsu), Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan said that the company is interested in the merger or acquisition of game studios going forward.

This appears to be in part due to Google and its new Stadia game streaming service, with Ryan commenting that "content is becoming more important than ever before." With Stadia attempting to make traditional consoles obsolete, it stands within reason that a stronger first-party portfolio is on Sony's mind, regardless if Stadia can actually fulfill its promises and not be dead on arrival.

"Companies new to the games industry looking at the market with hope is something we definitely welcome," Ryan said. "Sony Interactive Entertainment has 25 years of experience in the games industry and has big assets."

And Sony is surely aware of its biggest competitor in Microsoft. Microsoft has taken a lot of criticism for its handling of first-party IPs and squandering potential franchises—as opposed to Sony's immaculate lineup of God of War, The Last of Us, and Uncharted to name just a few—but it has also brought several studios under its belt the past couple of years, most recently Double Fine Productions.

With PlayStation 5 on the horizon—which should support near-instant load times, 8K graphics, and ray-tracing technology—Sony will want the biggest and best games to showcase its power.

