According to Sony's latest financial report, the PlayStation 4 crossed the PlayStation 4 is the second best-selling video game console of all time. The best-selling console of all time is the PlayStation 2, which sold over 155 million units, which is an incredible achievement. The third and fourth spots go to the original PlayStation and the Wii respectively. It's unlikely at this point that the PlayStation 4 will overtake the PlayStation 2, especially with the PlayStation 5 coming in Holiday 2020. Still, achieving the number two spot is no small feat.

Sony also reported that PlayStation Plus subscribers have risen from 34.3 million last year to 36.9 million this year. PlayStation Now subscriptions are up from 700,000 earlier this year to 1 million, which was noted in the conference call accompanying the financial report.

While PlayStation 4 sales have no doubt fallen year-over-year, there is still a variety of strong software coming that could help move some final units. Death Stranding is almost here and The Last of Us Part II is coming in May 2020. Ghost of Tsushima is also still set as a PlayStation 4 title. These games will see out the twilight year of the PlayStation 4 as Sony continues to reveal new information on the PlayStation 5.