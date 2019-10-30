What you need to know
- Sony recently released its latest financial report and updated PlayStation 4 sales figures.
- According to this new report, the PlayStation 4 has reached 102.8 million consoles sold.
- This number means that the PlayStation 4 is the second best-selling console of all time.
According to Sony's latest financial report, the PlayStation 4 crossed the PlayStation 4 is the second best-selling video game console of all time. The best-selling console of all time is the PlayStation 2, which sold over 155 million units, which is an incredible achievement. The third and fourth spots go to the original PlayStation and the Wii respectively. It's unlikely at this point that the PlayStation 4 will overtake the PlayStation 2, especially with the PlayStation 5 coming in Holiday 2020. Still, achieving the number two spot is no small feat.
Sony also reported that PlayStation Plus subscribers have risen from 34.3 million last year to 36.9 million this year. PlayStation Now subscriptions are up from 700,000 earlier this year to 1 million, which was noted in the conference call accompanying the financial report.
While PlayStation 4 sales have no doubt fallen year-over-year, there is still a variety of strong software coming that could help move some final units. Death Stranding is almost here and The Last of Us Part II is coming in May 2020. Ghost of Tsushima is also still set as a PlayStation 4 title. These games will see out the twilight year of the PlayStation 4 as Sony continues to reveal new information on the PlayStation 5.
Easy use
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sonos offers 30% off new speakers with its new Trade Up program
Save 30% off the purchase of a new Sonos speaker when you trade in an old one with the Sonos Trade Up program.
Spotify launches a kid-friendly app for Premium Family subscribers
Spotify Premium Family subscribers in Ireland will be the first to try out the new Spotify Kids app. The app features human-curated content specifically for children three-years and older and will roll out to more markets in the future.
The plucky webOS keeps chugging along in auto infotainment
LG and Qualcomm announced plans to collaborate on a car infotainment platform that would run LG's webOS Auto on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Automotive Development Platform.
Borderlands 3 is currently the best co-op game you can play on PS4
Competitive online multiplayer can be a drag and sometimes single-player games just get boring. When you want to have a good time with a friend, these are the best cooperative games to do so on PlayStation 4.