What you need to know
- EA Access is a subscription service for EA games.
- It costs $5/month.
- It launches on July 24 for PS4.
Electronic Arts has finally confirmed that EA Access will go live for all PlayStation 4 users on July 24. This will be the first time that PS4 has access to the service that was previously only available on Xbox One and PC, and the company notes that all games available on Xbox One through EA Access will be available on PS4 once the service goes live—though it's unclear if this includes last-generation games.
Some of the most popular include:
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield V
- Titanfall 2
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Unravel Two
- Madden NFL 19
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- A Way Out
Those who subscribe will get a 10% discount on digital EA games and add-ons, including new titles. Members can also participate in Play First Trials, giving them 10 hours of access to a new game without needing to purchase it.
EA Access costs $4.99/month or $29.99/year. You'll have access to all games in the vault for as long as you are a subscriber. A countdown to when the service goes live is available on EA's website. Since you can't purchase a subscription just yet, you can also sign-up to be one of the first informed when it becomes available.
