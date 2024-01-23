The best OnePlus 12 preorder deals — get your hands on the eye-catching flagship phone
OnePlus does it again.
1. Quick links
2. OnePlus 12 deals
3. OnePlus 12R deals
Step aside, Samsung: the OnePlus 12 preorder deals are here. The eye-catching flagship just received a global unveiling on January 23rd, but there are already a few ways you can preorder the phone ahead of its February 6th release date. Play your cards right and you may even save some cash in the process.
As senior editor Harish Jonnalagadda notes in his hot-off-the-presses review, the OnePlus 12 is a near-perfect phone, with a sophisticated, gorgeous design, years of software support, and the efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. You're also getting the best camera tech on any OnePlus phone to date, and the 120Hz AMOLED panel is truly a wonder to behold.
If it wasn't already the case, the release of this flagship places OnePlus neck-and-neck against Samsung, so if you can find the right early offer, you may want to skip the Galaxy S24 preorder promotions altogether. Keep reading to find all the best OnePlus 12 deals we've found so far, and check back later to see what's new: we'll keep adding more offers as they go live.
Quick links
- OnePlus 12 512GB:
$899.99$799.99 at Best Buy
- OnePlus 12 512GB:
$899.99$799.99 at Amazon
- OnePlus 12 512GB:
$899.99$799.99, plus up to $800 off with eligible trade-in at OnePlus
OnePlus 12 deals
OnePlus 12 512GB:
$899.99 $799.99 at Best Buy
Buy the OnePlus 12 (512GB version) at Best Buy ahead of its February 6th release date and you'll save a straight $100 on your purchase, no trade-in required. That's basically like getting a free storage upgrade.
OnePlus 12 512GB:
$899.99 $799.99 at Amazon
Just like Best Buy, Amazon is slashing $100 off 512GB OnePlus 12, essentially giving you twice the storage for free. The retailer will also hook you up with six months of Google One storage and three months of YouTube Premium for free (new customers only).
OnePlus 12 512GB:
$899.99 $799.99, plus up to $800 off with eligible trade-in at OnePlus
Buy the OnePlus 12 directly from the source and you'll get the free storage upgrade and up to $800 of trade-in credit when you send in an eligible device. The first $100 will be taken off with ANY trade-in, regardless of age or condition, while the remaining $700 is enough to make the flagship totally free with an eligible device.
OnePlus 12R deals
In addition to the OnePlus 12, the Chinese OEM took the opportunity to unveil the OnePlus 12R on January 23rd. Starting at $499.99 for the 128GB model, this midrange device boasts an impressive 5,500mAh battery alongside a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and super-bright 120Hz display. Although most retailers have been pretty slow to launch OnePlus 12R deals, we've gathered a few for you to check out. If you don't see anything yet, check back later to see if we've added any new offers.
OnePlus 12R 128GB: $499.99 at Best Buy
One of the first retailers to carry the midrange beauty, Best Buy is selling the OnePlus 12R for its regular retail price of $499.99. There's no deal attached to this preorder just yet, but that could change at any time, so check out the product page just in case.
OnePlus 12R 256GB: $599.99, plus up to $550 instant trade-in credit at OnePlus
Preorder the 12R from OnePlus and you'll get $100 of credit with any trade-in, regardless of age or condition, plus up to $450 depending on the device. There's also a 10% student discount up for grabs.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.