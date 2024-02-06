The best OnePlus 12 deals of February 2024 — how to buy the brand new flagship

Step aside, Samsung: the OnePlus 12 deals are coming in hot. The flagship device officially hit store shelves on February 6th, and there are already a number of ways to get your hands on the eye-catching phone and save some money in the process.

As senior editor Harish Jonnalagadda notes in his hot-off-the-presses review, the OnePlus 12 is a near-perfect phone, with a sophisticated, gorgeous design, years of software support, and the efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. You're also getting the best camera tech on any OnePlus phone to date, and the 120Hz AMOLED panel is truly a wonder to behold.

If it wasn't already the case, the release of this flagship places OnePlus neck-and-neck against Samsung, so if you can find the right early offer, you may want to skip the Galaxy S24 deals altogether. Keep reading to find all the best OnePlus 12 offers we've found so far, and check back later to see what's new: we'll keep adding more deals as they go live.

OnePlus 12 deals

OnePlus 12 512GB: $899.99 $799.99 at Best Buy The preorder period is over, but you can still get a $100 discount if you order the OnePlus 12 (512GB version) from Best Buy today, no trade-in required. That's like getting a storage upgrade for free!

OnePlus 12 512GB: $899.99 $799.99 at Amazon Just like Best Buy, Amazon is slashing $100 off 512GB OnePlus 12, essentially giving you twice the storage for free. The retailer will also hook you up with six months of Google One storage and three months of YouTube Premium for free (new customers only).

OnePlus 12 512GB: $899.99 $799.99, plus up to $700 off with eligible trade-in at OnePlus Buy the OnePlus 12 directly from the source and you'll get the free storage upgrade and up to $700 of trade-in credit when you send in an eligible device. The first $100 will be taken off with ANY trade-in, regardless of age or condition.

OnePlus 12R deals

In addition to the OnePlus 12, the Chinese OEM took the opportunity to unveil the OnePlus 12R on January 23rd. Starting at $499.99 for the 128GB model, this midrange device boasts an impressive 5,500mAh battery alongside a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and super-bright 120Hz display. Although most retailers have been pretty slow to launch OnePlus 12R deals, we've gathered a few for you to check out. If you don't see anything yet, check back later to see if we've added any new offers.

OnePlus 12R 128GB: $499.99 at Best Buy One of the first retailers to carry the midrange beauty, Best Buy is selling the OnePlus 12R for its regular retail price of $499.99. There's no deal attached to this preorder just yet, but that could change at any time, so check out the product page just in case.