What you need to know

Nothing secures $200M in Series C funding, raising valuation to $1.3B.

CEO Carl Pei announces new hyper-personalized AI-native operating system for future devices.

Next-gen AI devices aim to revolutionize user interaction beyond traditional screens, set to launch in 2026.

New AI devices may capture information through voice, vision, and movement.

Nothing announced this week that it has secured $200M in Series C funding, bringing its valuation to $1.3B as a company. In a community post, CEO Carl Pei laid out plans to make its AI-native devices, along with the company's own operating system that would run on its smartphones in the future.

Pei stated that the company's own OS will be "significantly different" from what is currently available. Pei says the new operating System will be more intuitive and "hyper-personalized" to the user. Which basically means that the interface on the future Nothing phones will adapt to their needs.

"Suggestions will surface naturally, and once we confirm an intent, agents will execute on our behalf," the post stated. Essentially, it is designed to automate tedious tasks on the phone, allowing the user sufficient time to focus on what matters to them on the device.

He also goes on to say that, unlike most OS available today, Nothing's new OS will be unique to the user, meaning that "a billion different operating systems will be rendered for a billion different people," Pei added.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

In his "vision" for the company, Pei believes that new hardware is crucial for really unlocking AI's full potential, especially since smartphones haven't kept pace with AI's quick progress. Nothing wants to be at the forefront of this change with a fresh wave of "AI-native" devices, that is said to leverage AI's full potential.

The post also hinted that this new "AI-OS," as Pei calls it, would first show up on Nothing's smartphones and then move to other gadgets. Pei also openly states that Nothing might be looking to make AI-native smart glasses, humanoid robots, EVs, and other innovations.

"This is the next chapter for Nothing, integrating an AI experience into our hardware devices to reinvent how technology amplifies us," Pei added.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Speaking of branching into other devices, Pei added that there will be another important product that will ship at a billion-unit scale each year, other than Nothing's smartphones, that will be just as important.

Pei says that these new AI devices will be able to capture information "across modalities", such as voice, vision, and movement, and not just through a screen, with the intelligence that will turn "understanding into action." And such an AI- native device will launch as early as 2026.

That said, the Nothing Phone 3 currently operates on Nothing OS 3.5, which is built on Android 15, and Nothing hinted that OS 4.0 is scheduled for release sometime this fall.