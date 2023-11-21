I hunt tech deals for a living, and these are the 30 items on my Black Friday wish list

Ready or not, the Black Friday tech deals have landed. Retailers from all across the web have launched their epic shopping events early, so whether you're looking for a new smartphone, tablet, or TV, you'll find the best Black Friday tech deals below.

I've been working Black Friday events for a decade now, so I feel qualified to recommend notable deals that go beyond your run-of-the-mill discounts. And let me tell you, this is already set up to be a Black Friday for the history books.

All of the price drops below are either breaking records or worthy of your attention for one reason or another, so take a look and see if you can get your holiday shopping done early. I've organized all 30 of these top deals based on their product category, so use our navigational menus to make your shopping journey a little easier.

Although many of these deals are available now, more deals are sure to drop in the coming days. If nothing piques your interest today, check back later: we'll keep adding new deals as they appear. And don't forget, once Black Friday wraps up, Cyber Monday is just around the corner.

Top picks

Phones

The following is only a small sample of the many Android phones that retailers are discounting ahead of Black Friday. For a larger list of offers, take a look at our guide to the best early Black Friday/Cyber Monday phone deals.

3. Google Pixel 8 Pro: $999.99 $799 at Amazon Speaking of lowest-ever prices, you can currently grab an unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro from Amazon and save a straight $200, no strings attached. That's the biggest discount that the critically-acclaimed phone has ever received, days before Black Friday officially hits. Price comparison: Best Buy - $799 | Google Store - $799

4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Amazon Kicking things off is this deal that slashes a record-smashing $300 off the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This phone is peak Android technology, with a built-in stylus, some outstanding camera tech, and the customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Price comparison: Best Buy - $899.99

5. OnePlus 11 5G 128GB: $699.99 $549.99 at Amazon Inspired by the appearance of a black hole, the OnePlus 11 is one of the most eye-catching phones on the market. Unique exterior aside, the OnePlus 11 is just as impressive on the inside, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and the best camera tech of any OnePlus phone yet. Thanks to Black Friday, the price has dropped to $549.99, which is the cheapest that the flagship has ever been. Price tracker: Best Buy - $549.99 | OnePlus - $549.99

6. Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 128GB: $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon The price of the popular Motorola Razr Plus (2023) has been fluctuating a lot over the past few months, but the phone has never been as cheap as it is today. For $699.99, you're getting one of the best foldable phones on the market, with an efficient Snapdragon chip, durable hinge, and one of the best cover displays of any phone in its class. Price comparison: Best Buy - $699.99 | Lenovo - $999.99

7. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) 256GB: $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon Looking for a phone with a built-in stylus? The Moto G Stylus 5G is one of the better options if you don't want to break the bank, featuring a 5,000mAh battery, great camera, and a vibrant 120Hz display. Right now, Amazon is slashing $150 off the price of the phone, bringing it down to just $249.99. Price comparison: Best Buy - $299.99

8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy Buy the 256GB version of the super-balanced Galaxy S23 Plus and you'll get a straight $200 dropped off your purchase at Best Buy. The retailer will also throw in a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Price comparison: Amazon - $899.99

9. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB: $599.99 FREE with new line at Verizon Samsung's brand new "Fan Edition" phone, the expertly-balanced Galaxy S23 FE, just hit store shelves on October 27th, and yet you can already grab one for FREE by simply adding a line to your wireless service with any 5G Unlimited plan at Verizon. No trade-in required. If you're not a Verizon customer, you can also grab the unlocked phone from one of the retailers below and get a free $100 gift card out of the deal. Price comparison: Best Buy - $399.99 | Amazon - $399.99

Wearables

The following is only a small sample of the many smartwatches and fitness trackers that retailers are discounting ahead of Black Friday. For a larger list of offers, take a look at our guide to the best Black Friday smartwatch deals (so far).

10. Google Pixel Watch (Silver) Wi-Fi: $349.99 $199.99 at Amazon Head to Amazon during the Black Friday sale and you can grab a first-gen Pixel Watch for just $199.99, which is another discount for the history books. That's a full $150 cheaper than the newer Pixel Watch 2, and if you look at our PW vs. PW2 guide, you'll find that the first-gen watch is not too much of a downgrade. Price comparison: Best Buy - $199.99

11. Fitbit Charge 6: $159.95 $99.95 at Best Buy The newest fitness tracker from Fitbit has only been out for a month, and yet you can already snag a brand new Charge 6 for just shy of a Benjamin during Best Buy's Black Friday sale. Price comparison: Amazon - $99.95

12. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm (BT): $329.99 $259.99 at Best Buy The Galaxy Watch 6 might be the best Android smartwatch of 2023, but that hasn't stopped Best Buy's Black Friday sale from carving a sweet $70 off the price. You'll also be eligible to receive up to $235 off when you trade in. Price comparison: Amazon - $259.99

13. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm: $149.99 $99 at Walmart The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic might be a few years old, but with a $99 price tag, who's complaining? More powerful and slightly more traditional-looking than the standard Watch 4, the Classic boasts some stainless steel heft and a real rotating bezel that we absolutely love. Price comparison: Amazon - $199.97

14. Fossil Gen 6 44mm: $299 $179 at Amazon Right now you can snag a Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch for $179, which is an epic price reduction of 40%. This hybrid timepiece boasts an efficient Qualcomm chip, loads of activity-tracking features, and great battery life with super-fast charging.

15. Garmin epix Gen 2: $899.99 $594.95 at Amazon It's far from cheap, but the Garmin epix (Gen 2) is a great choice if you can afford it, with a rugged stainless steel construction, unique map features, and outstanding battery life. Right now you can soften the blow of the big purchase with a sweet $300 discount at Amazon. Price comparison: Best Buy - $599.99

16. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm (LTE): $499.99 $409.99 at Amazon If you want something a little more rugged, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro ticks all of the boxes with a durable titanium construction, advanced health and temperature sensors, and up to three days of battery life. Pick up the LTE model today and you'll instantly save 18%.

Tablets

The following is only a small sample of the many tablets that retailers are discounting ahead of Black Friday. For a larger list of offers, take a look at our guide to the best early Black Friday tablet deals.

17. Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): $139.99 $79.99 at Amazon It may not be the most powerful device on the market, but the Fire HD 10 handles most daily tasks with ease. Pair its versatility with an epic 43% discount at Amazon and you're looking at a Black Friday deal worth cheering over. Price comparison: Best Buy - $79.99