Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Prime Big Deal Days runs October 7 to 8, with up to 40% off across kitchen, electronics, toys, fashion, and beauty.

Limited “New Deal Drop” offers and themed collections like Cosy Season and Gifting make deal-hunting simpler.

Existing Prime members are set, but non-members can grab a free trial or, for ages 18–22, join at half price.

Amazon has announced the return of its Prime Big Deal Days, kicking off at midnight on October 7 and running through 11:59 PM on October 8.

For two days, Prime members get first dibs on hundreds of thousands of deals — up to 40% off — on everything from kitchen gear and electronics to toys, fashion, and beauty picks.

We can also expect huge discounts on many of our favorite Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Google Pixel 10 lineup.

This year adds a twist: limited-time “New Deal Drop” offers curated just for Prime members. Themed collections like Cosy Season (for all the snug home and apparel vibes) and Gifting (perfect for crossing names off your holiday list early) should make finding the right deal a lot less chaotic.

How to get in

If you have a Prime membership, you’re already in. Otherwise, you can sign up for a free trial at amazon.co.uk/prime to get access. Students and young adults (18-22) can get Prime for half price (£4.49/month).

Amazon’s tools can help you prep, too. Rufus, its AI shopping assistant, can dish out tailored advice and comparisons. Wish List alerts, personalized deal recommendations, and even Amazon Lens (a visual search feature that identifies products from photos) can save you some scrolling.

Amazon’s research suggests users in the UK love the hunt: 61% say snagging a bargain gives them a rush, and more than half feel proud enough to brag about their savings.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Delivery made easy

Prime’s free delivery makes the whole thing even easier. During the sale, you can choose from options like One-Day Delivery, Same-Day Delivery (in select areas), or pick up your orders at an Amazon Locker or Counter at no extra cost.

The UK joins a global lineup of participating countries, including the U.S., Germany, Japan, and — new this year — Ireland, Mexico, and Colombia.

Whether you’re planning ahead for Christmas or just eyeing a kitchen upgrade, Prime Big Deal Days is likely to have something worth adding to your cart.