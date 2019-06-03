Limited Run Games, living up to its name, is giving the original Psychonauts a physical release for a limited time on PlayStation 4. If you've yet to play Double Fine's classic adventure, now looks to be the time.

The company announced that pre-orders for both the Standard Edition and Collector's Edition would go live on June 7, 2019 at 7am PT/10am ET on Limited Run's website. The Standard Edition will be available for pre-order for three weeks while the Collector's Edition will go up in two batches on the 7th, one at 10am ET and the other at 6pm ET.

The Collector's Edition, dubbed the "Limited Psycho-Portal Edition," will come with a SteelBook case, reversible poster, and the original soundtrack on CD. Pricing for both editions has not been revealed.

If you just can't wait for the physical release, Psychonauts is already available on PlayStation 4 digitally through its classics program for $10.

