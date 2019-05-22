The action series Nioh bears resemblance in some aspects to Dark Souls and Bloodborne, with people even calling it a Souls-like game, but reducing it to such a comparison wouldn't be fair. Nioh is its own beast, and developer Team Ninja is looking to further spread its wings with Nioh 2. Little is known about Nioh 2 at this time, but the upcoming game is set to feature character customization according to Team Ninja.

Some PS4 users are invited to take part in the Nioh 2 closed alpha to help gather feedback for the development. To ensure the team can manage the feedback, there are no plans to expand the alpha at the moment, but please keep an eye on our channels for more info in the future. pic.twitter.com/hS1l0rHLFa

There's no word yet on how to be selected for the closed alpha. Given the closed alpha trailer, it looks like the lucky few who do gain entry will have some intense battles on their hands.

If you're looking to pre-order Nioh 2, you're unfortunately out of luck for now. You can't pre-order at at your usual retailers or the PlayStation Store yet — though Amazon does have a store page listing the game as currently unavailable and a price is not listed either. For reference, the first Nioh cost $60 upon release.

Everything you need to know about Nioh 2