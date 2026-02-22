Samsung Galaxy S26 launch live: S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra specs, Galaxy AI surprises, price, release date, and everything we expect

Follow along for all the details about the S26 launch on Wednesday!!

News
By , , Contributions from , , , , published

Mark your calendars!

After months of speculation, Samsung has officially confirmed its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. The Galaxy S26 series will be unveiled on February 25, 2026, live from San Francisco at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

Galaxy Unpacked February 2026: Official Livestream - YouTube Galaxy Unpacked February 2026: Official Livestream - YouTube
Watch On