Galaxy S25 Ultra's durability test showcases its stronger build and fake camera rings

What you need to know

Samsung's latest Ultra device comes to Zack Nelson's table for a durability test.

The test revealed that Samsung passed the test with a stronger build and better screen than before.

It also showcases that the device's new camera rings are incorporated for aesthetic purposes.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series will likely be delivered to users starting February 3 for those who've pre-ordered. This means more reviews are likely to surface about the trio, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra. While we await, JerryRigEverything's durability test is now out, showcasing the build and some cons of the Ultra handset.

YouTuber Zack Nelson begins his latest durability test video by discussing how companies like Apple and Samsung are sticking to the Titanium builds that their phones have incorporated over the past couple of years; the Galaxy S25 Ultra features the same and looks better than before.

The Camera Rings are Fake! (Galaxy S25 Ultra Durability Test) - YouTube Watch On

Later in the video, when the handset is compared to its predecessor, the S24 Ultra, it is evident how familiar both flagships look, except for the slightly rounded corners that the Galaxy S25 Ultra features.

Nelson further examines the new S-Pen, now downgraded with the removal of low-power Bluetooth functionality — used for gestures and its button, which was previously utilized as a click button to take photos with the handset's cameras.

Since the S-Pen doesn't require an inbuilt battery with the omission of the aforementioned features, it still has a battery slot, which can be seen in the video as Nelson snaps it into pieces.

Turning to the Galaxy S25 Ultra's screen, the Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 protection adequately protects it from scratches, as the most visible ones are seen in level 7 of Nelson's scratch test.

Moving to the controversial aspect of the device, its camera rings are fixed with some kind of glue on top of the lenses, which is visible in the durability test video. Nelson manages to remove the metal rings, which appear to serve only aesthetic purposes for the Galaxy S25 Ultra's design.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Additionally, those rings are slightly elevated on the rear panel, which means they can easily accumulate dust underneath, and cleaning them often would be a nightmare. Lastly, the popular bend test has also been performed by Nelson; the S25 Ultra seems to have passed the test with flying colors.