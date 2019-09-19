What you need to know
- PlayStation has announced a new State of Play, set for September 24.
- This would put the State of Play on the same day as a media event being held for The Last of Us Part II.
- The State of Play is set to include new game announcements, new announcement from SIE Worldwide Studios and more.
- The stream will be about 20 minutes long and start on September 24 at 4:00 p.m. EST.
Another PlayStation State of Play has been announced and is set for Tuesday, September 24. According to Sid Shuman on PlayStation Blog, the stream will be about 20 minutes long and will include "...new game reveals, new content from PlayStation's Worldwide Studios, and a host of other updates." Sid also notes that this will not feature any next-gen content, so no PlayStation 5 information or next-gen games are being revealed. You can see the original announcement on Twitter below:
See you Tuesday.https://t.co/jGNlIqqc4a pic.twitter.com/bkn40Jkn59— PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 19, 2019
Interestingly enough, this State of Play is being held on the same day as the media event for The Last of Us Part II. Is that a coincidence? That seems highly unlikely. The stream begins at 4:00 p.m. EST / 1:00 p.m. PDT. You can watch it on the official PlayStation Twitch, YouTube or Twitter channels. We'll be sure to cover all of the announcements from the State of Play.
