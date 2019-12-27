PlayStation logoSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

What you need to know

  • A new patent filed by Sony shows some sort of revised controller.
  • The patent images also show two back buttons or paddles on the controller.
  • The design in these images seemingly contradicts another patent that had previously shown up.

As we wait for more official next-generation information, new patents keep showing glimpses of what could be coming in the future. Today, a new patent surfaced that was filed on December 26 by Sony. You can take a look at the patent design below.

A patent filed by SonyA patent filed by SonySource: Sony (via PatentScope)

This patent is also similar in idea to a recent attachment that was announced by Sony for the DualShock 4. The Back Button Attachment adds two new buttons which can be programmed through an OLED screen. The placement of the buttons is different though. It's also worth noting that the charging port is for a USB mini cable, while the PlayStation 5 controller is already confirmed to use USB-C charging.

This also comes into conflict with a previous patent that showed a possible look at the PlayStation 5 controller. This patent was fairly similar to the DualShock 4 however, it lacked a lightbar and there was no indication of additional buttons or paddles on the back. It's quite possible that this new patent is for a revised DualShock 4 design that simply incorporates the new attachment releasing in 2020.

Regardless of what this ends up being, Sony still has not officially confirmed the PlayStation 5 controller as being called the DualShock 5. We'll provide an update if any other meaningful information or announcements come up.

