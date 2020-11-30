Moto G 5G with Snapdragon 750G chipset debuts in India for ₹20,999 ($284)
By Babu Mohan published
What you need to know
- Motorola's Moto G 5G is now official in India.
- The phone made its debut in Europe earlier this month.
- It has been priced at ₹20,999 ($284) in the country.
Motorola today launched the Moto G 5G in India, which happens to be the latest addition to the Lenovo-owned company's lineup of 5G-enabled phones. The phone offers solid specs and is among the best cheap Android phones Motorola has released this year.
The Moto G 5G sports a 6.7-inch Max Vision HDR10 display with FHD+ resolution and a centered hole-punch cutout for the 16MP selfie camera. Around the back of the phone is a triple-camera setup that features a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Keeping the lights on is a large 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging. The phone is also IP52 rated for dust and water resistance and includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the software front, the Moto G 5G ships with Android 10 out of the box.
The phone has been priced at a competitive ₹20,999 ($284) in India. It will be available in the country exclusively via Flipkart starting December 7. Customers who purchase the phone using SBI and Axis Bank cards can get 5% cashback, while those of you with HDFC Bank cards can get an instant discount of ₹1,000. The Moto G 5G comes in two colors: Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver.
Moto G9
The Moto G9 is a solid budget phone powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset. The phone has a 48MP triple-camera system on the back and packs a large 5000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.