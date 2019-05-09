Sony announced that the 1998 hack and slash MediEvil would be getting a remake sometime in 2019, and now we finally have a confirmed release date. It was revealed during the latest State of Play livestream that MediEvil will be coming to PlayStation 4 on October 25, 2019, just in time for everyone's favorite spooky holiday, Halloween.

The promised "extended" look that we received wasn't all that extended by any definition of the word, but we did get to see more of its reworked gameplay in action. The graphics have been completely overhauled and it is expected to run at 4K resolution on PS4 Pro.

In terms of it's story, the trailer recounts what we'll be doing in MediEvil and who we'll be fighting. MediEvil stars the warrior Sir Daniel Fortesque, who, after dying 100 years prior to the game in a battle against the evil sorcerer Zarok, is accidentally raised from the dead when Zarok returns for revenge. In his skeletal form, he now ventures across the Kingdom of Gallowmere to stop Zarok once and for all.

PlayStation has not revealed how much it will cost when it releases in October, so we'll need to wait until pre-orders go live. But if you just can't wait for it you can pick up the original game on PS3 for just $5.99.

