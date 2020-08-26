The Last Campfire ImageSource: Hello Games

  • The Last Campfire is a new game developed by Hello Games.
  • It's a puzzle game meant to feel like something of a myth.
  • It's releasing tomorrow on PS4.

While Hello Games is best known for developing and updating space sim No Man's Sky, it's also been working on a procedural-generation puzzle game called The Last Campfire. This title is much smaller than No Man's Sky, though it's still a large world overall.You can listen to some developer commentary via the video below.

In The Last Campfire, players take on the role of Ember, who has to unlock different skills and solve different puzzles. The story is designed to feel like a forgotten myth. Best of all, it's releasing tomorrow on PS4, so you don't have to wait too long to play it.

