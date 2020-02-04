The Xbox One does a lot more than play games. It's also a powerful multimedia streaming platform, and a great option for those of us who don't own smart TVs or streaming sticks. It offers access to pretty much every single stream you can think of, from Netflix to live TV.

That includes pay-per-view UFC matches. The upcoming UFC 247, which will pit Jon Jones against Dominick Reyes, can be streamed easily on your Xbox. All you need to do is sign up for an ESPN+ subscription, download the app, and purchase the fight.

We'll walk you through it.