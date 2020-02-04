The Xbox One does a lot more than play games. It's also a powerful multimedia streaming platform, and a great option for those of us who don't own smart TVs or streaming sticks. It offers access to pretty much every single stream you can think of, from Netflix to live TV.
That includes pay-per-view UFC matches. The upcoming UFC 247, which will pit Jon Jones against Dominick Reyes, can be streamed easily on your Xbox. All you need to do is sign up for an ESPN+ subscription, download the app, and purchase the fight.
We'll walk you through it.
ESPN+
UFC 247 PPV
A champion defends his title
The second UFC event of the year is one you don't want to miss, with champion Jon Jones going up against the promising Dominick Reyes. Your Xbox is the perfect way to watch the match.
How to watch UFC 247 through ESPN+ on Xbox One
- Sign up for an ESPN account and subscribe to ESPN+ through ESPN's website.
- Install the ESPN Xbox One app through the Xbox One's app store.
- Open the app, and select the ESPN+ tab at the top right.
- Scroll down, and you should eventually see a banner advertising UFC 247.
- Highlight the banner and press A. You'll be prompted to purchase the fight.
How much does the UFC 247 pay-per-view cost?
On its own, UFC 247 PPV costs $49.99. You can also purchase UFC 247 and one year of ESPN+ at a discounted cost of $84.98 if you're a new subscriber and sign up for an annual account. Monthly subscribers can also sign up for an annual account to enjoy this offer.
How to watch UFC 247 outside the US
Believe it or not, you can watch UFC 247 on your Xbox one if you're outside the United States. You'll just need to do a bit of legwork. First, we recommend installing purchasing an ExpressVPN subscription.
Using ExpressVPN allows you to spoof your location, making it appear as though you're within the United States. Unfortunately, since you can't really install a VPN on your Xbox One, you're going to need to tweak your network settings.
That means purchasing a VPN-capable router if you don't already have one. We've included our recommendation below.
VPN for UFC 247
ExpressVPN
Region locking sucks - so don't deal with it
With ExpressVPN, you can both secure your network and make region-locked content a thing of the past. It's got multiple pricing plans and it's easy to use, too!
VPN Router for UFC 247
Linksys WRT AC3200
Perfect for ExpressVPN
The Linksys WRT AC 3200 keeps with Linksys's reputation for excellence. Better yet, it's VPN-capable, meaning you can install ExpressVPN or a range of other VPN software onto it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.