While millions of people will gather around TVs everywhere to watch the Super Bowl this year, there's always something else that catches the attention of plenty of audience members; the ads.

Super Bowl ads are often huge spectacles, with big budgets and sometimes even bigger stars. Some are funny, some are cute, some are inspirational, but all of them are pretty epic. Sometimes it can be hard to see the Super Bowl commercials outside of the U.S., but there are a few options to people looking to see what brand and companies are selling this year!

CBS and CBS All Access

Since CBS has the broadcasting rights to the Super Bowl this year, if you happen to have the CBS station with your TV provider (likely talking about Canadians here) you can simply tune in to watch the Super Bowl on CBS, and all the Super Bowl ads should be running in their glory.

In turn, CBS's streaming service — CBS All Access — will also be broadcasting the big game live with all the ads, so you don't have to miss out. Of course, CBS's streaming service requires a monthly subscription and is only available in a few countries outside the U.S.

A VPN

VPN's have long been used to get around geo-locking and keep your internet browsing private and secure. There are a lot of VPN's that could help you get access to CBS All Access if it's not available in your country. VPN's do cost money via a yearly or monthly subscription, but many also have free-trial periods that you could take advantage of for the big game.

YouTube

Seriously, a lot of Super Bowl ads end up on YouTube, both before and after the game, and typically they don't end up geo-locked. If you come across any that don't seem to be available in your country, you can always look around on YouTube to see if anybody has reuploaded the video in your country, or use a VPN to access the content.