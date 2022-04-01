Android 12 saw the introduction of new privacy features from Google, empowering users to have more control over their data. In line with that, Google launched a nifty "quick delete" feature to delete your recent search history in Google. Here's how you can find and use it to delete the last 15 minutes of your Google search history on an Android phone, clearing your browsing history on Chrome and the Google app itself.

How to delete your recent Google search history on Android

Open the Google app on your phone. Tap on your profile picture in the top right corner. Tap on Delete last 15 minutes.

(Image credit: Source: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

This quick delete feature from Google is so accessible and incredibly easy to use. You don't even have to step into the Google Chrome app itself to delete your recent history on the browser. This also clears your browsing history in the Google app and it takes literally three taps to remove the last 15 minutes of your browsing history. If you change your mind, you can cancel the deletion from the toast notification at the bottom.

Apart from the 15-minute time window, you can also select higher time ranges such as 1 hour, 24 hours, 1 week, 4 weeks, or all of it entirely. If you're looking to remove specific items though, your best bet is manually cleaning every individual item from your Google search history. If it's your Chrome history, you'll have to go into the settings there. If you're concerned with your Google search history on Android in general, then you'll have to delve into the Google app's settings.

