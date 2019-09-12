The first weekend of the open beta for Modern Warfare starts on Sept. 12, 2019 and is exclusive to PlayStation 4 players. If you pre-ordered the game then you are eligible to play the beta on Thursday and Friday. Everyone else is able to play on Saturday or Sunday. There are a few different steps to take if you've ordered the physical copy rather than the digital, so we'll show you how it works.

How to install the beta

Go to your email and find the email from Call of Duty. Highlight the code you see on the email and Copy it. Go to the Call of Duty Website. Sign in to your PlayStation 4 account to sync with Call of Duty. On the redeem screen paste the code from the email. Click submit to acccess your beta code. Go to the PlayStation Store and log in. In the top right corner, click on your avatar. Click Redeem Code. Copy and paste the code you got from the Call of Duty website into the code area. Click next. Click redeem to complete your sign up process.

Playing the beta

Once you've completed the steps above, the beta will be available to download in the purchased apps on your PlayStation 4. All you need to do is download the game and start playing today!

What if you pre-ordered digitally?

Fortunately, if you pre-ordered the digital version of the game you don't need to enter any codes to play. The beta is available to download from your list of games right now! simply download it and start playing. Sometimes digital is nice.

