At long last, all PlayStation 4 users are now able to change their PSN IDs. In other words, you won't be stuck with that cringe-worthy name you made as a child much longer. Everyone can change their ID either on your console or through the use of a web browser. Here's how to do just that so you can get gaming with your new PSN ID as soon as possible!
How to change your PSN ID on your PS4
- From the home screen, go to Settings.
- Scroll down and select Account Management.
-
Select Account Information.
Select Profile.
- Select Online ID.
After that, you will be prompted to create your new PSN ID.
How to change your PSN ID on a browser
- Go to playstation.com.
-
On the top right of the screen, select the sign-in option.
Enter your email and password associated with your PlayStation account.
- Select your icon on the top right of the screen.
-
Select Account Settings from the menu that drops down.
Select PSN Profile from the menu on the right side of the screen.
- Select Edit next to your Online ID.
