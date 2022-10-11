Meta Quest Pro hands-on: The amazing VR headset that isn't made for you

Aside from Google's phones, the Meta Quest Pro might be the worst-kept secret in tech right now. The headset has been leaked for months now, and while I learned plenty of new information at a special hands-on event in New York City, I primarily came away with an experience that has to be used to fully understand. Not unlike the rest of the VR experience, really.

The Meta Quest Pro is Meta's next-gen VR headset aimed squarely at the enterprise and, in general, is not really meant as a consumer VR headset. Sure, any consumer can walk into a store and pick one up, but the staggering $1,500 price tag will make all but the very wealthiest of us shudder. It even works with all the best Quest 2 games (opens in new tab) and software, so if you just absolutely must have the latest and best, this is most assuredly the VR headset you'll want to pick up.

While Meta's new headset is top-of-the-line in most ways, there are some compromises that had to be made to match up with the expectations of a "work VR headset." Mainly, that means battery life had to suffer to make a headset that's easy to put on and remove at a moment's notice, comfortable enough for daily use, and isn't bulky or cumbersome in any way. Really, the Quest Pro is more of a mixed reality headset than a virtual reality headset, and that's exactly what needed to be done for this class of a headset.

Price and availability

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Meta Quest Pro retails for $1,499 and can be preordered as of October 11, 2022. Units will begin shipping out on October 25. Meta is offering up one SKU with 256GB of storage.

Included in the box alongside the headset is a pair of brand-new Quest Touch Pro controllers, a partial light blocker facial interface, a 45W USB-C charging dock, and stylus tips for the back of the controllers. Folks who want a full light blocker for a "proper" VR experience can separately purchase one from Meta for $50 starting November 22.

Meta Quest Pro will be available in any of the 22 countries (opens in new tab) where Meta Quest products are currently sold. That includes Meta's website, as well as retailers like Best Buy (opens in new tab) and Amazon.

The basics

(Image credit: Brittainy Newman)

As I alluded to before, the Quest Pro is more of a mixed reality headset than a virtual reality one. This largely means that most Quest Pro apps will encourage users to interact with the physical world around them as well as the virtual one, making it a much more palatable experience for many of the headset's use-case scenarios.

Given the $1,500 price tag, you might wonder who in the world this headset was made for. Primarily, Meta is intending this to be a work-heavy headset with a focus on selling it to professional and enterprise customers. That includes the ability to enroll the device in Quest for Business, Meta's own MDM platform for device management.

But Quest Pro isn't meant for stuffy cubicles. Not necessarily, anyway. If anything, Quest Pro aims to give users a palpable way to recreate the office experience anywhere they're at, whether that means working at home or working from a hotel room. Your office is the one you take with you, and for Quest Pro users, that means three virtual monitors and a bevy of productivity tools that'll nearly perfectly recreate the "collaborative" office experience CEOs have been harping on about for the past year as people attempt to return to the office.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central ) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central ) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central ) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central ) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central )

Further than that, Quest Pro is also designed for professionals or enthusiasts who want to do more without needing all the expensive equipment that some professions require. While you obviously won't be replacing a real hammer with a virtual one, Meta offered up several compelling examples of what this could look like.

For one, Autodesk will soon be providing some of its professional apps to Quest Pro users, which could make CAD modeling, 3D modeling, and other professional creative endeavors more appealing to make than with a mouse and keyboard. Other software, like Arkio, allows architects to stand in a physical room and quite literally change the entire structure of the room virtually. Add a window, slap in a door, and even decorate with furniture — the whole nine yards.

While I didn't get to try that one out, I did get to play with two other apps that use Quest Pro's features to great effect. Tribe XR (opens in new tab), a DJing app that only costs $30 but lets you play around with legit versions of $3,000 soundboards, can actually be used to live DJ events and even record and upload your creations to your SoundCloud and make money off of it.

Another app, Painting VR (opens in new tab), is a measly $20 and gives users the ability to paint on canvases to their hearts' content. It even has a built-in Chromium browser so you can watch episodes of Bob Ross and finally paint those happy trees as you've always wanted to. Afterward, you can print them on canvas and bring your digital paintings to real life or hang them up in your virtual gallery in the app.

Both of these apps are already available on Quest 2, but with Quest Pro's color pass through mixed reality vision, these kinds of experiences come to life in ways that feel palpably different than just standing in a virtual room in a VR headset and having no idea what's happening around your real person.

It's this sense of what's happening both outside and inside the headset at the same time that makes Quest Pro so special and, ultimately, what sets it apart from the Quest 2 and other VR headsets.

Headset design and specs

(Image credit: Brittainy Newman)

As we've seen from the countless leaks and teasers over the months, Quest Pro is a substantially sleeker, lighter headset than the Quest or Quest 2. Since the Quest Pro is designed to be worn all day while working, I'd like to begin by talking about how significantly improved the overall comfort of the headset is.

While headsets like the Quest 2 ship with cloth straps that are basically intended to be replaced by third-party alternatives, the Quest Pro is built as a true all-in-one solution that's not designed to have any of its components replaced or added to.

The head strap itself looks and acts a lot like a traditional halo strap — think PSVR or the Oculus Rift S — and doesn't have a top strap at all. It features two main adjustment wheels — one for the forehead pad distance from the lenses and another to tighten the head strap to your cranium — which makes regularly taking it off and putting it back on a simple affair.

But this isn't just any old halo strap. It's actually a two-part strap that features rigid plastic around the outside and a flexible strap on the inside, helping to better hold it to your head in a soft way. That, combined with the reduced overall weight and the fact that the curved cell battery is in the back of the strap, makes it actually comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

In a nutshell, Meta took me from "there's no way I'd wear a VR headset all day" to "I can't wait to wear this thing on a daily basis." It really is that comfortable.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central ) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central ) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central ) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central ) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central ) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central )

Meta took me from "there's no way I'd wear a VR headset all day" to "I can't wait to wear this thing on a daily basis." It really is that comfortable.

The built-in speakers are an immediately noticeable upgrade from the Quest 2. I’m talking full range of sound, palpable bass, the whole nine yards. If desired, you can still use a pair of headphones by plugging them into one of the two 3.5mm audio jacks on the underside of either head strap’s temple portion. The company says two jacks help keep long wires from interfering with the experience.

Meta plans to sell a pair of aftermarket earbuds designed for Quest Pro, as well.

The lenses, too, are substantially better than what’s on most other VR headsets, much less the Quest 2. These are pancake-style lenses, which means they effectively bend light in a way that allows Meta to put the physical display closer to the lenses themselves, shrinking the depth of the headset.

The FoV doesn’t seem to be noticeably wider than the Quest 2 — maybe a hair, at most — but none of the annoying circular lines or god rays from the Fresnel lens days are present. There’s also no tiny sweet spot that causes you to constantly have to adjust the headset, which is probably one of the best long-term comfort features on the headset.

Meta Quest Pro specs Meta Quest Pro Display 2x QLED panels, 1800 x 1920 pixels per eye, 500 individual LED dimming zones, 72/90Hz Lenses Pancake, adjustable between 55mm-75mm IPD, 106-degree horizontal, 96-degree vertical Headset dimensions/weight 265mm (with strap) x 127mm x 196mm, 722g Battery and Charging Up to 2 hour battery life, 2 hour maximum charging time Memory and Storage 12GB RAM, 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage Processors Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 Headset tracking Inside-out for room scale, 5 cameras Controller tracking Self-tracked with 3 cameras per controller Eye tracking Yes, 3 cameras Face tracking Yes, 2 cameras Sensors Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyrometer, Magnetometer, Barometer Buttons and Ports USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, Power button, Volume controls Media & Audio Integrated stereo speakers, microphone, dual 3.5mm jacks, spatial audio support Connectivity WiFi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2 Colors Black Price $1,499

These lenses also provide access to a wider range of IPD values than Quest 2 — from 55mm to 75mm.

These lenses also provide access to a wider range of IPD values than Quest 2 — from 55mm to 75mm — and smooth slides in sub-mm increments. That makes IPD adjustment more like the original Quest, albeit you'll be grabbing the lenses themselves as on the Quest 2. So long as you don't have any light blocker attached, you can easily do this while wearing the headset.

By default, no light blockers are installed on the Quest Pro. In the box is a partial light blocker that magnetically snaps on and blocks the left and right periphery, leaving the bottom portion still exposed. The full light blocker attachment works more like a Quest 2's, although these are fully rubberized blockers, not the dense foam or silicon varieties like you'll find on the Quest 2. If you've used a PSVR before, that's probably the closest example I can think of.

Behind the lenses is a brand-new QLED display with local dimming — 500 individual zones, specifically — which offers an immediate black-level upgrade from the Quest 2. It's still not as good as an OLED display but offers crisper imagery thanks to an RGB stripe sub-pixel configuration. Meta says it also displays 1.3x larger color gamut than the Quest 2's LCD display. In conjunction with the new display, the pancake lenses also allow for 37% more pixels per inch than Quest 2, making the text even easier to read.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central ) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central ) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central ) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central )

Behind the lenses is a brand-new QLED display with local dimming — 500 individual zones, specifically — which offers an immediate black-level upgrade from the Quest 2.

That, of course, is vital for a “work headset” since you’ll need to read text on a display as if it were a laptop. I can corroborate the improvements to the display clarity, as using a laptop along with Quest Pro felt essentially identical to looking at three physical monitors. It was very, very impressive.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1, a new AR/VR processor from Qualcomm that builds upon the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 in the Quest 2. Meta touts the new processor offers a 50% performance jump over the Quest 2.

The XR2+ might be built upon the same manufacturing process as the XR2 in the Quest 2, but Meta and Qualcomm have worked together to re-engineer the design for the XR2, placing memory and processing blocks side-by-side instead of stacking them vertically. This makes the processor physically larger but helps deliver increased airflow and heat dissipation as a result.

Part of the 50% performance improvement also comes from the new eye-tracking tech, which allows Meta to employ proper foveated rendering. As a refresher, that means the center of your vision is rendered in the highest resolution possible while the periphery is rendered in significantly lower resolution.

Three cameras are located inside the headset above the lenses to track eyes, and from what I can tell in the hands-on session, eye tracking was impressively accurate and worked exactly as you would imagine. Foveated rendering isn’t enabled for everything by default, though.

Five cameras inside the headset enable eye and face tracking.

Developers will need to implement the tech as they see fit, but, in effect, you shouldn’t notice any real difference in usage between apps or games that do or do not use it. Foveated rendering exists solely to provide the extra horsepower for rendering, so the task might not always be required.

Developers can create an app or game specifically targeting Quest Pro if need be, although, given the price, it’s not likely that we’ll see this happen for any games. Most likely, it’ll be for productivity apps that are business-focused and or mixed-reality heavy.