The Fortnite Neo Versa PlayStation 4 bundle is now available for purchase. While this bundle was first announced on PlayStation Blog a while ago, it's now available for purchase in the U.S. and is in stock at multiple retailers. Currently, it's in stock at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and GameStop.

This bundle includes a 1TB PlayStation 4 Slim console, a regular black DualShock 4 controller and a code for two skins: the Epic Neo Versa Outfit and the Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling. It also includes 2,000 V-Bucks that you can (naturally) spend on other skins and content in the Fortnite store, such as weapon skins, glider skins and more. These skins included with the bundle aren't available in the Save the World mode but can be used in cross-platform play in both Battle Royale and in Creative mode.

Season 10 is here for Fortnite and plenty has changed. For a look at what's latest in Fortnite, you can take a look at the 10.10 patch notes right here.