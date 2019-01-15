Donut County, the game that's best described as a "reverse Katamari," has just announced that it's getting a physical disc release on PlayStation 4. There will also be a vinyl of the game's amazing soundtrack, and both of them are available for pre-order on the iam8bit store. If you've never heard of Donut County before, then you're in for a treat. Donut County is a physics puzzle game that features a mysterious hole in the ground controlled by a mischievous and misunderstood raccoon. As the hole swallows things up, it gets bigger, and soon enough it'll grow to swallow up entire buildings and other architectural structures without breaking a sweat.

The game itself has been praised for clever storytelling and the unique cast of characters. There's a lot of humor sprinkled in through the character dialogue, and you'll grow to love this weird group. The vinyl soundtrack costs $40, and is a 2xLP colored record with a 48" fold out jacket, perfect for the collectors. The music is by Daniel Koestner, who combines instrumental ukulele with hip hop. The vinyl also comes with a digital download code.