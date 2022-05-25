Save up to $850 on laptops and monitors with the Dell Memorial Day sale

We love a good laptop deal, and Dell is really delivering this year with their sitewide Memorial Day sale. Ahead of the holiday on May 30th, Dell is offering some seriously impressive deals on laptops and monitors, many of which also come with free shipping and even next-day delivery. We've collected a few of our favorites and placed them below for you to browse, but act fast — we expect a lot of these items to sell out completely before Memorial Day hits.

Alongside other popular sale events like Amazon's Prime Day and Black Friday, Memorial Day tends to come with some of the best deals you'll see all year. I'm talking about hefty discounts on popular Dell laptops like the high-end XPS 17 (which is currently $850 off, bringing the price down to $1,999.99 (opens in new tab)), and the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, which is seeing a $450 drop and a new price tag of $549.99 (opens in new tab).

As I already mentioned, laptops aren't the only thing seeing huge discounts this week. Tons of Dell monitors are experiencing significant price drops, so we'll share a few of those below as well. If you're still in the mood to shop after picking out your new laptop or monitor, go take a look at our piece on Samsung's Memorial Day sale, or save big on a smart TV with our roundup of the best Memorial Day TV sales.

This is only a selection of our favorite deals currently active in Dell's Memorial Day sale. If you want to see absolutely everything that's available, go take a look at Dell's entire sitewide sale (opens in new tab) to see what else is waiting. Again, these items are literally selling out as I type this, so without further ado, let's get on with some of the best Memorial Day deals from Dell.

Best Memorial Day laptop deals at Dell

(opens in new tab) XPS 13 Laptop: $1,919.99 $1,419.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) Small but mighty, the XPS 13 is a popular laptop powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors and constructed from heavy-duty carbon fiber and Gorilla Glass for durability. Right now, Dell is dropping a generous $500 from the retail price, bringing it down to just $1,419.99.

(opens in new tab) Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop: $799.99 $549.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) This convertible laptop boasts a 14-inch display and a 360-degree hinge that lets you transform the device into a tablet in an instant. Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the Inspiron 14 is $250 off at Dell, a hefty discount of over 30%. You can also get free next-day delivery if you order it now.

(opens in new tab) XPS 15 Touch Laptop: $2,299.99 $1,799.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) Advertised as the most compact 15.6-inch laptop on the market today, the XPS 15 Touch features an infinity display to maximize the footprint and optional 4K Ultra HD+ for incredibly detailed and immersive graphics. Dell is currently offering a straight discount of $500, bringing the price of the laptop down to $1,799.99.

(opens in new tab) XPS 17 Laptop: $2,849.99 $1,999.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) One of the best 17-inch laptops that money can buy, Dell is currently slicing $850 off the price of the XPS 17, a powerful device that offers lightning-fast performance and up to 8TB of solid state storage. You'll also get Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, an optional 4K display, and did I mention you could receive it by this weekend?

Best Memorial Day monitor deals at Dell

(opens in new tab) Dell 24 Monitor - S2421HS: $279.99 $169.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) This 23.8-inch monitor from Dell boasts a rich HD display, up to 75Hz refresh rate, and a completely adjustable stand to maximize user comfort. The Dell 24 Monitor is currently $110 off, and you can receive free shipping if you order it today.

(opens in new tab) Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor - AW2521H: $909.99 $399.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) If you're looking for huge savings on a new gaming setup, look no further than this deal that gets you over $500 off the Alienware 25 gaming monitor. The monitor features an impressive 360Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA latency analyzer for smooth graphics, and an advanced venting system to keep your monitor cool during intense gaming sessions.

(opens in new tab) Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor: $679.99 $449.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) Complete with a generous 34-inch WQHD display and 144Hz refresh rate, this curved Dell monitor is sure to take your gaming to the next level, and with a $230 price cut and free shipping to boot, it's a deal that's going to be tough to pass up this Memorial Day.

Dell laptops are great, but if you're on the hunt for a cheap Chromebook, we've got you covered there too. Go check out our regularly updated list of Chromebook deals to see what's available now.