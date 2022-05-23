Memorial Day TV sales have landed: save hundreds on Samsung, LG, and more

The holiday is still a week away, but we're already seeing loads of great Memorial Day sales, particularly if you're looking for a new smart TV. Many of these offers come from giant retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon, and picking through all of the great deals can be a bit overwhelming. To make life easier, we've gathered all of our favorite Memorial Day TV sales and put them here for your perusal.

And these deals are no joke. I'm talking about record low prices for products like the LG OLED C1 series, which we called "the best TV for the PS5". Right now you can snag that one for just $1,596.99 at Amazon (that's a whopping 36% off). Or if you want something really cheap, Best Buy is currently selling an Insignia F20 Series Smart TV for just $99.99. Indeed, no matter your budget, there is probably a great deal just waiting if you're in the market for a smart TV.

You can find links to these deals and others below, and don't forget to check back in later in the week — we'll be regularly updating this page until Memorial Day, and you never know when another jaw-dropping TV deal might appear. If you want to see absolutely everything that's available, you can also follow the links below to see the retailers' complete Memorial Day offerings.

More Memorial Day TV sales: Walmart | Best Buy | Samsung | Amazon

Best Memorial Day 2022 TV sales

LG OLED C1 Series 65" Smart TV: $2,499.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon This LG smart TV comes with a beautiful and immersive 65-inch OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and a highly intelligent game optimizer that makes it one of the best gaming TVs that you can buy today. Since it first appeared on store shelves last year, the price has fluctuated quite a bit, but this Memorial Day sale brings it to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Toshiba Class M550 Series 65" Smart Fire TV: $999.99 $499.99 at Amazon Boasting another record low price, this Toshiba Class M550 smart TV is now half off at Amazon, just in time for Memorial Day. The 65-inch television uses Toshiba's powerful 4K engine to deliver beautiful picture quality, and hands-free Alexa compatibility makes controlling the TV as easy as pie.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021): $4,999.99 $2,999.99 at Samsung This premium smart TV from Samsung boasts full 8K resolution on a 65-inch screen with a practically invisible bezel, and you can currently get the 2021 model for a whopping $2,000 dollars off the retail price. Those savings are instantly applied to your purchase, but you could potentially save even more if you trade in an old device.

Insignia Class F20 Series 24" Smart Fire TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy If you're in the market for a cheap, simple smart TV without all of the bells and whistles of more premium models, this deal from Best Buy is unmatched. This Insignia F20 Series TV features solid 720p HD resolution and Alexa voice control compatibility, and right now you can pick one up for just $99.99.

Vizio 55" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $827.38 $384 at Walmart Boasting brilliant 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision HDR, and HDR10, this Vizio Smart TV is guaranteed to take your home theater setup to the next level. Ahead of Memorial Day on May 30th, Walmart is dropping over $400 off the retail price, making this smart TV deal too good to pass up.

Smart TVs aren't the only products receiving serious discounts this Memorial Day. If you're in the market for a new phone, go take a peek at our roundup of the best Samsung Memorial Day sales for more epic deals.