Over 15 years after its initial release in 2003, XIII is being remade for PlayStation 4. If you didn't get a chance to play it on a PS2 or are looking to re-experience the game in a whole new light, this is the perfect opportunity.

XIII is a first-person shooter where you play as "Thirteen," a talented soldier who lost his memory and has been accused of killing the President of the United States. You first wake up injured and amnesic on Brighton Beach with the only clue being a small key and a mysterious tattoo that reads "XIII" next to your clavicle. It's now your job to search for answers through a 34-level solo campaign. Don't worry, you will find the appropriate weapon arsenal along the way. So many questions… so many bullets!

There aren't a lot of details regarding the remake, but Microids' Head of Production François Coulon stated in its announcement that the studio's goal was to bring its compelling story to a new generation of players with the best graphics and animations possible. Hopefully for players, the result will be "nothing short of spectacular."

XIII will be available for PlayStation 4 starting on November 13, 2019. It is unknown what the game will cost or if it will only release digitally.