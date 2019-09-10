What you need to know
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the next big game from Infinity Ward and Activision in the Call of Duty franchise.
- The open beta for the game begins on September 19 for PlayStation 4 players that have preordered, with all PlayStation 4 owners able to play starting September 16.
- This first beta weekend is exclusive to PlayStation 4.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for preorder on Amazon for $60 and is set to release on October 25, 2019.
Multiple weeks of open beta tests for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are on the way. As detailed on PlayStation Blog, the first open beta is exclusive to PlayStation 4 and is set to begin on Thursday, September 12 for anyone who has preordered and will run through the morning (no exact time given) of September 16. If you haven't preordered the game, you'll be able to begin playing on September 14. You can check out the trailer for the open beta below:
The second weekend beta test begins on September 19 and runs through September 23. Anyone on any platforms who has preordered can play starting on September 19 and crossplay will be enabled for the beta. PlayStation 4 players can begin playing on September 19 regardless of whether they've preordered or not. Pre-load for the beta is available right now.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to be available on October 25.
