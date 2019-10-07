Ahead of the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, PlayStation has revealed a new PlayStation 4 Pro bundle including the game. It's a standard black PlayStation 4 Pro with a 1 TB hard drive and a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on disc. You can see the boxart for the bundle below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the first Call of Duty game to feature full cross-play at launch, as PlayStation, Xbox and PC players can all jump in online against each other. PlayStation owners do get one unique mode: the Special Ops Survival Mode, which is a timed exclusive for one year.

This bundle is going to be available at different retailers in the U.S. for $400 USD and in Canada for $500 CAD. Like the game, this bundle is set to be available on October 25. The bundle is not currently up for preorder but that should be changing extremely soon. We'll be sure to provide an update when the listing goes live.

Related: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for PlayStation 4: Everything you need to know