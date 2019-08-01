Today Activision gave us our first look at the multiplayer component of its upcoming installment Call of Duty, simply called Modern Warfare. There is a lot to unpack and we will be giving you a detailed look soon. Activision also announced the start of the Open Beta for Modern Warfare and it's coming to PlayStation 4 first!

As you can see from the picture below, the open beta itself starts on September 14 for PlayStation 4 users with a chance for you to play on September 12 if you pre-order the game. There's no word on when the beta starts for other platforms or if the beta will be cross-play when they do arrive, but with the early access here on PS4 you can get a leg up on working on your K/D ratio.