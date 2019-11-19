What you need to know
- Blair Witch is a first-person horror game from Bloober Team.
- Blair Witch released on Xbox One and PC earlier this year.
- Bloober Team announced today that Blair Witch is coming to PlayStation 4 on December 3.
- A new DLC pack will be released for all versions of the game, adding new skins for Bullet and more.
Horror title Blair Witch is making its way over to PlayStation 4, Bloober Team and Lionsgate Games have confirmed. This version of the game coincides with a DLC pack that will be available on all versions of the game called the Good Boy Pack. This DLC, appropriately enough, adds new skins for the dog Bullet, as well as new animations, cell phone games and wallpapers. You can check out the announcement trailer for the PlayStation 4 version of the game below.
Blair Witch is set to release digitally on December 3 on PlayStation 4 and will cost $29.90 USD. A physical release is planned but does not yet have a release date.
Blair Witch is set in 1996, as a young boy disappears in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland. Taking on the role of a police officer named Ellis, players have to work with their dog bullet to try and find the lost kid while navigating the dangers that await in the woods.
If you'd like to learn more about Blair Witch, you can check out the review of the Xbox One version on Windows Central. Brendan Lowry, staff writer for Windows Central, noted that "While Blair Witch certainly has its issues, it's a very good horror game. It's also a title that stays true to the source material, while bringing some new concepts to the table."
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
