What you need to know
- Black Desert is a popular fantasy MMORPG.
- It releases on August 22.
- You can now pre-order it on PlayStation 4.
Pearl Abyss has announced that Black Desert will finally be available for PlayStation 4 on August 22. Previously only available on PC and then Xbox One earlier this year, the company announced the game's migration to PlayStation 4 during E3 2019.
Black Desert is a fantasy MMORPG that lets players become almost anyone, whether they want to be the hero of the war-torn lands or settle down and live a quiet life on the farm. No matter who you become, you'll be able to design them in Black Desert's uncanny and incredibly detailed character creator.
The PlayStation 4 version lacks a few content updates as opposed to the PC version, but the studio will slowly be adding them down the road after its launch. There are currently no plans for cross-platform play support at this time.
A Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition are also up for pre-order for $50 and $100, respectively.
Pre-order now
Black Desert
Explore the kingdoms and become a hero.
Black Desert gives players the freedom to do almost anything in the fantasy world that it creates, but it's up to players to either make the most of its resources or waste their potential.
PlayStation accessories you'll love
Every one of these quality accessories is guaranteed to enhance your PlayStation experience.
EasySMX VIP002S RGB Gaming Headset ($36 at Amazon)
Good headsets tend to get expensive, but the EasySMX VIP002S headset gives you the best of both worlds: affordability and quality.
HyperX ChargePlay Duo ($20 at Amazon)
Charge up your controllers without taking up that precious USB space on your console. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo can charge two at once in two hours through an AC adapter.
PDP Bluetooth Media Remote ($20 at Amazon)
PlayStation is good for much more than gaming. When you want to browse the web or navigate your favorite apps, a DualShock 4 controller just doesn't cut it.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.