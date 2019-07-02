Pearl Abyss has announced that Black Desert will finally be available for PlayStation 4 on August 22. Previously only available on PC and then Xbox One earlier this year, the company announced the game's migration to PlayStation 4 during E3 2019.

Black Desert is a fantasy MMORPG that lets players become almost anyone, whether they want to be the hero of the war-torn lands or settle down and live a quiet life on the farm. No matter who you become, you'll be able to design them in Black Desert's uncanny and incredibly detailed character creator.

The PlayStation 4 version lacks a few content updates as opposed to the PC version, but the studio will slowly be adding them down the road after its launch. There are currently no plans for cross-platform play support at this time.

A Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition are also up for pre-order for $50 and $100, respectively.

