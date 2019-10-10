Astroneer is a space crafting game set in the 25th century that allows players to reshape the world around them, excavating and altering the environment to build land bridges and more. Astroneer was first announced to be coming to PlayStation 4 earlier this year. You can check out the announcement trailer below:

By collecting different resources, you can create and customize your base or multiple vehicles across the seven different planets included in the game's solar system. These planets are fully explorable and you can even mine all the way down to the planet core, if you are so inclined.

You can craft alone or with some friends, as the game supports four-player drop-in, drop-out co-op. There's also an exclusive skin for the PlayStation 4 version that is available for anyone playing on PlayStation 4. Astroneer is set to be available on PlayStation 4 on November 15.