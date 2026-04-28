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What you need to know

Google celebrates its 20th anniversary of the Translate app with users by rolling out a new feature: Pronunciation Practice.

Located in the Practice tab, users can write a phrase and practice how to say each word, then the AI will come in and highlight any errors in your speech.

Google states the Translate app has turned into a global tool used by 1 billion users and is responsible for translating roughly 1 trillion words per month.

Google is celebrating a momentous occasion for an app that users typically look for when trying to read something in another language.

Detailed this morning (Apr 28), Google says the Translate app turns 20 years old; however, it's giving users a gift, instead. Rolling out in celebration is "Pronunciation Practice" in Translate. The app has slowly been moving into a Duolingo vibe recently, and Google says this feature has been "highly requested." It says AI does most of the heavy-lifting, analyzing how you've said a word to offer feedback for correction.

Users writing a phrase in Google Translate, and having it translated into their preferred language, can hit "Practice." Once there, you'll notice a new "Pronunciation" box (and a drop-down menu for languages). Users can listen to the AI say it first, or they can hop right in themselves. Google Translate will guide you with the word's phonetic transcription. After you're done, the AI comes in and shows you where you've gone wrong.

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