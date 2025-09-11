Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Mishaal Rahman discovered new strings of code in Android 16 that suggests an update to Identity Check could arrive in the future.

The update would leverage your connected Pixel Watch 3 or 4 to let users verify its them with a PIN, password, or pattern.

Currently, Identity Check requires the use of Biometric sign-in to access sensitive info on your phone.

It was previously reported that Google was planning to bring Identity Check to even more phones, like those from OnePlus.

Identity Check is an Android feature that helps ensure the items on your phone remain safe, and it seems Google's working on a way to make that experience seamless.

After digging through the latest Android 16 QPR beta, Mishaal Rahman (Android Authority) discovered a rework headed for Google's Identity Check. Looking into any Security & Privacy changes unearthed a notification within those settings that might've teased Google's work to pair Identity Check with the Pixel Watch. The company's early code reads, "Identity Check works with your Pixel Watch."

It adds, "Prevent others from opening your apps that require fingerprint or face unlock. When connected to your Pixel Watch, your security is assured with greater mobility."

Currently, as Rahman states, it seems this smartwatch integration will let users decide to use their PIN, pattern, or password, removing the necessity of using a Biometric method (fingerprint, face). Of course, this will only work when your watch and phone are within range, making it a little easier to hop into your apps when out in public spaces. Moreover, a discovered string of code seems to suggest this updated Identity Check with Pixel Watch will only support Pixel Watch 3 and higher (Pixel Watch 4).

Rahman concludes by noting a potential update to Identity Check as a whole, which is spreading its Biometric requirement to even more apps. Additionally, the post states the Android 16 code suggests using your screen lock credentials will no longer be an option.

Keeping your data safe

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

These changes to Identity Check for Android 16 might make it feel a little more approachable, as it's currently not like that. Currently, users must use their fingerprint or face to unlock their device when not in a "Trusted Place," like their home. This must be done when accessing passkeys and passwords, and even changing PINs and interacting with the Find My Device network.

If/when this arrives, it'll be good to see Google finally letting users choose their PIN or password as an alternative if their supported Pixel Watch is close.

On the other hand, it seems Google's even preparing to bring Identity Check to more devices. It was previously spotted running on a OnePlus 13 with its Android 16 beta, so perhaps this change will help make other OEMs adopt it onto more phones.

Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 rolled out shortly after the Made by Google event in August. The patch expanded its dark theme, auto-themed icons, and brought some more developer-focused APIs.