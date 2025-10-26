How Google Cloud and Gemini are powering Fox coverage of the MLB World Series

What you need to know

Fox Sports broadcasters are using Gemini to get answers to in-game questions during the World Series.

The custom AI platform is trained on multiple seasons of MLB play for adequate context.

MLB is also using AI agents powered by Google Cloud to identify and correct potential connectivity issues during broadcasts and gameday operations.

The 2025 MLB World Series is officially underway, and baseball fans are tuning into Fox networks for full coverage of the seven-game series. They might not know that artificial intelligence is powering the broadcasts behind the scenes, specifically Gemini and Google Cloud.

Google published a blog post detailing its AI efforts in the World Series, and it's an interesting look into how the technology is being used in the real world. It starts with a platform called Fox Foresight, which uses Gemini and Google Cloud smarts to provide quick insights into baseball stats and trends.

Fox Foresight is trained on data from "many seasons" of Major League Baseball play, "down to the smallest details," according to Google. The tool aims to provide timely answers — ideally in seconds — to specific questions based on in-game situations.

The Gemini-powered platform can quickly pull up stats in response to questions like, "Who are the top five left-handed batters who played in this year's playoffs?" It can also handle follow-ups, such as "Now who was best in the ninth inning, and what about when the bases are loaded?"

These examples from Google demonstrate how Fox broadcasters are using Google AI to commentate during the biggest games in sports, like the World Series.

"It helps us spot the big stories — like who's heating up, who's struggling and which performances are shaping this postseason," said MLB player and Fox Sports analyst Alex Rodriguez in the blog post.

Other ways Google Cloud is powering MLB broadcasts

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Google also shared how MLB is using a Connectivity Agent, affectionately named "Connie," to monitor the status of connectivity and network feeds during broadcasts. It searches for inconsistencies before they become broadcasts, and takes corrective actions on its own, to prevent streaming issues.

Gemini, and the rest of the Google AI suite, is all over our favorite Android phones. It's easy to forget that the technology is also becoming a major part of enterprise operations, including in the sports and entertainment sector. When you're watching the World Series, you'll now know that the broadcasters are using Gemini for help just like you are.