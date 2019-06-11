Four of the six weapons in Dauntless are of the Slashing variety, which means that they do a high amount of Part damage to Behemoth body parts specifically, especially if the part in question is also Wounded. In addition, they can also do a low amount of Stagger damage, too, although you won't be able to actually stagger or stun a Behemoth unless multiple Slashing weapon users are hitting the same spot together quickly. Because two-thirds of the weapons are Slashing, it can be considered the "standard" weapon type of Dauntless. Here's what all of the Slashing weapons are:

Sword: The jack-of-all-trades weapon of Dauntless. Offering a well-rounded balance of medium damage, medium speed, and medium range, the Sword is the most versatile weapon in the game. There's never a situation where the Sword is a bad choice, although there are plenty of situations where other weapons would be better. The Sword's special attacks revolve around consistent damage output and aggressive harassment of the target, and you can dodge decently fast to evade Behemoth attack. The combos are simple and easy to learn, which makes the Sword a fantastic choice for a new player.

Axe: The Axe is the heaviest-hitting of all the Slashing weapons, causing large amounts of damage with each blow that lands. However, this comes with a trade-off: speed. The Axe, by far, is the slowest Slashing weapon in Dauntless. This speed reduction means you're likely to get hit more often than if you were to use another weapon, so choosing to attack at the right moment is crucial with the Axe. Once you get the Axe's combo going, however, you get special status effects that give you both multiplied damage and the ability to shrug off a Behemoth's stuns. In short, initiation with the Axe is tough, but once you get going, you're going good. You get to throw the Axe for your special attack, which, while not as damaging as melee, can be a great way to do damage from range or land some hits on a particularly elusive Behemoth.

Chain Blades: Essentially, the Chain Blades are the opposite of the Axe in every way. They have some of the lowest raw damage output in Dauntless, but the benefit of the Chain Blades is that they give you maximum mobility and attack speed, which allows you to endlessly harass Behemoths with chip damage even better than the Sword can. The Chain Blades also have some solid range options since they can be thrown as well as swung, and the special attacks of the Chain Blades emphasize weaving in and out of a Behemoth's attack range, constantly doing damage. Against a slow-moving Behemoth especially, the Chain Blades are an incredibly powerful tool.