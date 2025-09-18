This Indian brand made the most versatile USB-C cable I've used yet

I have hundreds of USB-C cables, and in recent years, I gravitated to those with built-in power meters or 240W charging. I also started using retractable cables on my desk, and they're much more convenient when it comes to managing cable clutter. I have designated cables for each task; I use 240W cables at my two charging stations, and have those with power meters attached to various power banks and chargers.

I also have dedicated cables to charge all of my smartwatches, and I end up taking around a half-dozen cables while traveling. That brings me to the point of this post; Indian accessory brand UltraProlink just rolled out a new cable that has USB-C, Lightning, and Apple Watch puck baked in. The cable costs ₹1,699 in India, which is decent enough when you consider the trio of connectors available.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The cable is called iLink Trio, and it has a standard USB-C connector at one end. The other side has the trio of connectors, and they're labeled; the USB-C port handles USB PD up to 60W, making it a decent enough charging cable on the go. The Lightning cable is good to use with older iPhones, and the Apple Watch charger is ideally suited for my needs.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

I tested the cable with the 500W UGREEN Nexode charging station, connecting it to my Pixel 10 Pro XL, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and other USB-C devices. I also used the cable with an older iPhone 14 Pro, and it did a good enough job charging via Lightning. It managed steady charging over the USB PD protocol when used with USB-C devices, and that's what matters.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

My favorite feature is the Apple Watch charger; it was able to charge my Apple Watch Series 10 without any issues, and I intend to take this cable while traveling solely because of this inclusion. Note that the charger doesn't work with the Galaxy Watch or other Android smartwatches — it's designed to be used with the Apple Watch.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The cable itself has a braided design, and I didn't see any issues with build quality in the month I used it. It's a pretty decent solution if you need an all-in-one cable to take on the road, and the versatility is a key selling point.